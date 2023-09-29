Did you win Saturday's $960M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results.

The winning Powerball lottery numbers are drawn Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at 10:59 p.m. The Powerball jackpot drawing today (9/30/2023) is worth an estimated $960 million for a single winner. If someone hits the jackpot it would be the fourth largest Powerball prize and ninth biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. Thirty drawings have been held without a top-prize winner since a ticket buyer in Los Angelesin the July 19 drawing.

The cash option was worth $558.1 million. The prize has not yet been claimed.

While no one across the country hit Wednesday’s $856 million jackpot, four second-prize tickets were sold, each of which matched five numbers but not the Powerball.

Tickets worth $1 million apiece were purchased for Wednesday’s drawing in Kansas, Maryland and Queens, New York officials said. A ticket bought in California is valued at $796,425. California lottery prizes vary depending on ticket sales and number of winners. They differ from the fixed second prizes offered in other participating states.four Powerball tickets worth $50,000The third-prize Powerball tickets each matched four numbers plus the Powerball. They were purchased at the following locations:Breeze Laundromat on Pacific Street in NewarkExxon on Route 9 north in the Morganville section of Marlboro