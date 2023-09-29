Did you win Friday's $267M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results.

The winning Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at 11 p.m. The Mega Millions jackpot drawing for (09/29/23) is worth an estimated $267 million for a single winner. Check back later to see if anyone won the jackpot. are 302,575,350 to 1. Players have a 1 in 12,607,306 chance of a ticket matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball and winning at least $1 million. Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C.

, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Powerball

jackpot has leaped to an estimated $960 million with a cash option of $441.4 million as of early Friday afternoon. If someone wins, it would be the fourth largest Powerball prize and the ninth largest in U.S. lottery history.

