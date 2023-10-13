Did she do it? ‘Anatomy of a Fall’s’ Justine Triet and Sandra Hüller say we’re asking the wrong question

“Did she do it?” The question has lingered on audiences’ lips ever since Palme d’Or winner “Anatomy of a Fall” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Triet: I think (Sandra Voyter) is so ungraspable, elusive. She doesn’t apologize for herself for anything. She has guts, she’s not the perfect victim, she’s not crying all the time. In the courtroom I wanted her to cry quite a lot and (Sandra Hüller) was like, “No, I don’t want to do that.” When we get to the courtroom, there’s degrees of misogyny directed at Sandra.

Sandra Hüller's burdens of proof, in 'Anatomy of a Fall' and 'Zone of Interest'NEW YORK (AP) — Since Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” premiered at the Cannes...

Director Justine Triet Puts a Marriage on Trial in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’Every relationship is a secret between two people. Nowhere is this more evident than in the acclaimed new film “Anatomy of a Fall,” from French director Justine Triet.

A marital murder mystery written by a real-life couple? They didn't kill each otherPalme d'Or-winning director Justine Triet and her co-screenwriter and partner, Arthur Harari, discuss how they hatched 'Anatomy of a Fall' during the pandemic.

“Anatomy of a Fall” Is Prestige Cinema as Airport NovelRichard Brody reviews the film “Anatomy of a Fall,” a new French courtroom drama by Justine Triet.

Sandra Hüller's burdens of proof, in 'Anatomy of a Fall' and 'Zone of Interest'Since Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the Palme d’Or, Sandra Hüller has been dogged by a question: Did she do it? In “Anatomy of a Fall,” Hüller plays a well-known novelist whose husband is found dead outside their chalet in the French Alps after plunging from a top-floor window.

