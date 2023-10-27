Did Mike Johnson work for a hate group? SPLC and Christian law firm have sparred over label

the previously low-profile congressman. As details of his political life emerged, a social media influencer claimed in a viral video that he has been affiliated with a hate group.

"The man who was just elected speaker of the House used to be the spokesperson for a designated hate group," said Emily Amick in an Oct. 25on her Instagram account"Emily In Your Phone," which offers political commentary and analysis. Amick also heads up For Facts Sake, which says it"builds social media campaigns to drive social change.

"The Southern Poverty Law Center's ‘hate map’ targets groups with mainstream conservative and religious viewpoints that they disagree with," he said.case victories, including the case that overturned Roe v. Wade and others centered on LGBTQ+ rights, such as a baker who declined to make a cake for a same-sex wedding and a website designer who didn’t want to create wedding websites for same-sex marriages. headtopics.com

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s more recent examples for its hate group designation are legal actions and public statements made bya hate group as"an organization that, based on its official statements or principles, the statements of its leaders, or its activities, has beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics"It says an organization"does not need to have engaged in criminal conduct or have followed...

"If you have a religious Christian group or a religious Jewish group or a religious Muslim group that espouses the tenets of their faith and doesn't you know, beat somebody up in an alleyway, they go to court to litigate it, I don't see why that group should be on a hate map," Jacobson said. headtopics.com

Read more:

PolitiFact »

A Guide to Telling Denver Mayor Mike Johnston from Speaker Mike JohnsonDenver's Mike Johnston is not the new Speaker of the House; that's Louisiana's Mike Johnson. Confused? Don't worry we're here to help. Read more ⮕

How the GOP conference came together to elect Mike Johnson as speaker, despite McCarthy meddlingSpeaker Mike Johnson won the top job on Wednesday after an intense day of elections and meetings about three weeks after ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted. Read more ⮕

'Jim Jordan with a jacket and a smile': House GOP elect Rep. Mike Johnson SpeakerThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

New House Speaker Mike Johnson, a pedigreed evangelical Christian, suggests his election was ordained by GodA look at how his religious views help shape new House Speaker Mike Johnson. Read more ⮕

CNN’s Tapper: Speaker Mike Johnson’s ‘Ideology Is Very Far to the Right’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Matt Gaetz praises Mike Johnson, says election reflects 'ascendance' of MAGA movementRep. Matt Gaetz lauded newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson and said his election shows how the MAGA movement is on the rise. Read more ⮕