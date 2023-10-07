Did Loki Season 2 Just Tease Another 'Doorway' to the X-Men?

Okay, here's the thing. If Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki is going to keep throwing wave after wave of multiverse stuff at us, then it's going to have to expect us to find meaning in everything we see – and we mean everything. Like how a door sliding opening could have major repercussions on the MCU as we know it.

Ali had to share about opening the door to mutants in the MCU (paving the way for the X-Men), what it was like holding onto the secret, and more. Iman Vellani, Bisha K. Ali Discuss That MCU Game-Changing Moment Describing it as the 'best day of my life,' head writer Bisha K. Ali revealed that bringing mutants into the conversation wasn't a plan that was in play from the start.

Read more:

bleedingcool »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Loki Season 2 Funko Pops Kick Off With Loki and MobiusLoki Season 2 is now streaming on Disney+, and Funko is ready with the first Pops.

Did Loki Season 2 Just Retcon Its Own Season 1 Finale?Did the Loki Season 2 premiere just make a major change to everything we thought we knew about the Season 1 finale?

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 Easter Eggs: Thor & Other MCU ReferencesHere are the Loki season 2 episode 1 Easter eggs and references. These include nods toward Thor, X-Men, and the wider MCU timeline.

Kevin Wright on 'Loki' Season 2's 'High Stakes' and Jonathan Majors' MCU Future (Exclusive)The Marvel producer spoke with ET about the God of Mischief's next adventures in the multiverse.

How Is ‘Loki’ The Only Disney Plus Marvel Show To Have A Season 2?I’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic. I’m also a regular on IGN’s Fireteam Chat podcast and have published five sci-fi novels.

Loki Season 2: Why Is He Time Slipping & Glitching Out?For those wondering why Loki is time slipping and glitching out, here's the need-to-know info about him traveling to the past and future.