Did Jason Kelce Retire From The NFL? Documentary Decision Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Amazon documentary Kelce raised questions about the celebrated football player's future in the NFL. At 1 hour and 42 minutes, Kelce takes a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes life of superstar NFL center Jason Kelce. Coming off a Super Bowl LVII showdown against his brother Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, Jason Kelce has spent his entire career as a loyal member of the Philadelphia Eagles. With all the support of the city of brotherly love behind him, Jason Kelce has already cemented himself as a legend in the Eagles historic franchise.

Jason Kelce Didn't Retire From Football After The 2022-23 NFL Season Jason Kelce decided not to throw in the towel on his NFL career following the end of the 2023-23 NFL season. He remains the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles who offered him a one-year, $14.25 million contract for him to return alongside a powerhouse offense of quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back DeAndre Swift, and two stud wide receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Kelce and the Eagles have started the 2023-24 NFL season at an impressive 3-0, only one of three teams that won their first three consecutive games to start the year.

Outside of football, Jason has a popular podcast with Travis called "New Heights" which has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube. "New Heights" releases new episodes on a weekly basis even during the long and grueling NFL season. The episodes typically run about 80-90 minutes long and feature prominent guests in the world of sports such as Julian Edelman and even celebrities like Paul Rudd. With Jason's retirement plans pretty much in place with the success of the podcast, fans continue to wonder whether the 2023-24 NFL season will be his last.

Is Jason Kelce Retiring After The 2023-24 NFL Season? The 35-year-old Jason Kelce has not confirmed whether this current NFL season will be his last. His last few contracts with the Eagles have been one-year-deals, which hints that he could choose to retire at the end of his thirteenth season depending on how the undefeated Eagles finish up. The Eagles' offensive line is one of the best in the NFL this season and Kelce shows zero sign of diminished play or ability. Kelce is currently the third-oldest active offensive lineman in the NFL while also being the highest-paid center in the league. If the Eagles go all the way this season, Kelce might hang up his jersey for good and retire as a two-time Super Bowl Champion.