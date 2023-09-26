Did Chris Pratt really drink 200 cups of water a day? No he did not.

When a report claimed the actor’s nutrition routine included copious amounts of water, it sparked discussions of hyponatremia, a life-threatening condition. The Vanity Fair article was later changed to say Pratt was advised to drink “one ounce” of water per pound of body weight. Vanity Fair did not respond to requests for comment.

Chris Pratt has openly talked for years about gaining and losing weight for his roles on "Parks and Recreation," "Zero Dark Thirty" and in Marvel movies. Pratt didn't respond to requests for comment.weighed in the range of 240 pounds while filming "Guardians of the Galaxy." If Pratt really drank a cup of water (8 ounces) for every pound of body weight that would be the equivalent of drinking 15 gallons a day."That's physically impossible for someone to have and survive," said Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist and emergency physician at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. "That would be dangerous for any person, if not deadly."

his skepticism of the Vanity Fair report on X, formerly Twitter, writing at the time that Pratt “absolutely did not do this.” Marino’s post now has more than 2.7 million views.

published last Thursday reported the details of the intense fitness and nutrition routine adopted by Pratt that included an alarming claim about water. “Marvel also introduced Pratt to nutritionist Philip Goglia, who increased Pratt’s caloric intake to 4,000 a day, plus one glass of water for each pound the actor weighed. ‘I was peeing all day long, every day,’ Pratt said. ‘That part was a nightmare.’”

The Vanity Fair article is an excerpt of an upcoming book depicting the early days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.”