Dicks: The Musical is now playing in select theaters, and sees Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson reprising their roles from the off-Broadway show, F*cking Identical Twins. Sharp and Jackson wrote the script, and they star in the project as Craig and Trevor, long-lost identical twins who reunite and decide to get their parents (Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) back together.

Dicks: The Musical's soundtrack features"Out Alpha The Alpha," which is performed by three-time Grammy-winner, Megan Thee Stallion. The track was produced by Marius de Vries and co-written by de Vries and co-composer Karl Saint Lucy. You can check out a teaser for the song below: Dicks: The Musical Creatives on Working With Megan Thee Stallion:Recently, ComicBook.

"She's a niche artist," Sharp joked when we brought up Megan Thee Stallion's She-Hulk cameo."She was great," Jackson added."She was so professional, down to clown. I mean, she was a blast. My niece is obsessed with nails. She let me take pictures of her nails to send to my niece. She was just very cool. headtopics.com

"A person at that talent level could be a total pain to work with," Sharp added."And you'd be like, 'Oh, it's worth it.' And she's not. She's nice and fun and hangs out ... Nothing but nice things to say about Meg.""And gorgeous," Sharp continued."Yeah, that was crazy," Jackson agreed.

Which Musicals Inspired Dicks: The Musical?While speaking with ComicBook.com, Sharp and Charles also talked about some of the musicals that inspired moments in Dicks: The Musical. "Aaron and I obviously love musicals and there's probably some you would guess we like Little Shop and Urinetown, Book of Mormon, and stuff," Sharp explained."But Larry came in with a lot of the grand old musicals like Gene Kelly. Stuff that we love, too, but I wasn't always thinking about ... headtopics.com

