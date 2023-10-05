Dicks: The Musical's Larry Charles Talks Directing His First Musical

Dicks: The Musical is hitting theaters tomorrow, and it marks the latest film helmed by director Larry Charles. Charles is best known for writing and producing episodes of Seinfeld as well as directing Borat, and Dicks: The Musical marks his first time helming a musical. The A24 comedy is an adaptation of the off-Broadway show F*cking Identical Twins by Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson.

"They drew me in with their work and their performances," Charles explained."I mean, the music in the musical was amazing, and I am not necessarily a musical person, but I do have my tastes and this immediately grabbed me, the hooks, the lyrics. I just thought, 'These are some of the best songs I've heard recently.

Sharp added,"Also, Aaron and I obviously love musicals and there's probably some, you would guess we like Little Shop and Urinetown, Book of Mormon, and stuff. But Larry came in with a lot of the grand old musicals like Gene Kelly. Stuff that we love, too, but I wasn't always thinking about ... headtopics.com

"But those are very postmodern movies," Charles added."Singin' in the Rain and On the Town, they're shot against blank walls and there's a lot of dream sequences, and they really kind of threw it all together very quickly.

You can watch our conversation with Charles, Sharp, Jackson, and Yang in the video above. Stay tuned for more from our interview with the creatives behind Dicks: The Musical as well as stars Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally. Editor's note: Dicks: The Musical has a SAG waiver which allows the cast to give interviews during the SAG actors' strike. headtopics.com

With an audacious title and Bowen Yang playing God, ‘Dicks: The Musical’ dares to be gonzoYou don’t expect to see a movie named “Dicks: The Musical” on the marquee and neither did its makers.

