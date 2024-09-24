Dick Van Dyke Spotted in Malibu After Canceling Appearances

Amid questions about his health,"Mary Poppins" star Dick Van Dyke , 98, was in good spirits as he stepped out in Malibu hours after canceling a second public appearance.After canceling recent public appearances, the 98-year-old stepped out in Malibu Sept. 23 and spoke to a photographer about how he is doing.Hours before his Malibu outing, Van Dyke pulled out of a fan event in Salt Lake City, Utah from Sept.
read. “He expresses his gratitude to all of those who continue to support him but, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time.”No reason was given for his absence, and all seemed to be well the week prior, when Van Dyke made a special public appearance during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Sept. 7.
After the win, the TV legend spoke to reporters about his life, sharing that he hopes he is remembered for"making people laugh for 75 years." "I don't know how I did it!" Van Dyke said."I can't believe it, that I'm still here and performing," before quipping,"I'm looking for work if anybody has!"
Dick Van Dyke Health Appearances Fan Event Malibu
