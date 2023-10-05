Dick Butkus, Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Famer, dies at 80

Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80. According to a statement released by the team, Butkus' family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu. Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history.

Dick Butkus, a fearsome middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears, has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 80. According to a statement released by the team, Butkus' family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu. Butkus was a Hall of Famer whose bone-rattling tackles made him one of the most intimidating players in NFL history. He was the quintessential modern linebacker, a disruptive force who roamed sideline to sideline and left a trail of broken opponents behind. He was a first-team All-Pro selection five times and made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine seasons before knee injuries forced his retirement at age 31. Despite a short career, Butkus came to define his position. He routinely ranks among the NFL’s top 100 players. Playing off his tough-guy image, Butkus later acted in movies, TV shows and commercials.

