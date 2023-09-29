Dianne Feinstein dies: Here's how her Senate replacement will be chosen

Sen. Dianne Feinstein passed away at the age of 90, opening the door for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint her replacement The California Democrat was first elected to the Senate in 1992 after serving as the first woman mayor of San Francisco and first woman president of the city’s Board of Supervisors.

She had been the the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate until her passing, and had recently been the subject of controversy after illnesses kept her away from the Capitol, sometimes complicating Democratic efforts to confirm federal judges.

“Dianne Feinstein, right from the start, was an icon for women in politics,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC7 News in San Francisco. California Governor Gavin Newsom said earlier this month that if Feinstein’s seat were to be vacated, he would appoint an African American woman to the position on an interim basis, but that he would not appoint one of the Democrats already running to fill the seat after the 2024 election.

Leading candidates in that race include Democratic California Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff. Feinstein was known for her advocacy on causes to liberals and Californians, including the environment, abortion access and gun control. headtopics.com

The Democrat was one of the wealthiest members of Congress, who according to the New York Times “was raised in affluence,” and was already moneyed when she married the late Richard Blum, a wealthy financier, in 1980.

Their combined net worth in 2021 was estimated at more than $96 million by Insider.