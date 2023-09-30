Dianne Feinstein described by WaPo, NYT, AP as 'centrist' Dem despite progressive voting record

Several news organizations declared Sen. Dianne Feinstein a 'centrist Democrat' in their obituaries of the late lawmaker, despite her progressive voting record. Feinstein, who died Thursday night at age 90, is being widely remembered as a trailblazer for women in the Congress.
According to FiveThirtyEight's congressional voting tracker last updated at the conclusion of the 116th Congress in January, Feinstein's record was"100%" aligned withHowever, obituaries published by several news organizations are raising eyebrows for how they describe her politics. (Fox News)
The Washington Post ran the headline"Dianne Feinstein, centrist stalwart of the Senate, dies at 90" while also calling her a"centrist Democrat" on social media. In the obituary, The Post declared she was"centrist from the start," citing the fact that"for a time, Mrs. Feinstein owned a handgun" and quoting her biographer who once said how early in her career she"started talking about how the center is so important." The Post then quickly pivoted to her work pushing the federal assault weapons ban in the 1990s.