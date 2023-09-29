Dianne Feinstein dead at 90: Live updates and reactions

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the six-term California Democrat and oldest sitting U.S. senator, has died, multiple news outlets reported on Friday. She was 90.

Feinstein was absent from the Senate for more than two months earlier this year

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an 'icon for women in politics,' dies at 90, source confirmsSenator Dianne Feinstein's career was filled with firsts, including first woman mayor of San Francisco and one of two of the first women elected to the U.S. Senate from California.

US Sen. Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving woman senator, dies at 90Democratic U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein of California has died at the age of 90, Scripps News confirms.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who was elected to the Senate in 1992 in the “Year of the Woman” and broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics, has died. She was 90.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90Feinstein was one of the chamber's few remaining veterans of the so-called Year of the Woman, and was the longest-serving woman in Senate history.

