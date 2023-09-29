Dianne Feinstein dead at 90: A look at her trailblazing political career in photos

Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing senator from California who spent three decades in Congress, died at the age of 90 on Friday. Her chief of staff, James Sauls, said in a statement: “Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving.

“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation."

Dianne Feinstein dead at 90: Five-term senator and oldest member of Congress diesSen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the longest-tenured female senator, has died, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to the Washington Examiner. She was 90.

Senator Dianne Feinstein: Oldest Member of Congress Dies at 90 After Months of Declining HealthGov. Gavin Newsom of California has promised to name a Black woman to serve out Ms. Feinstein’s term.

Dianne Feinstein's legacy, what her death could mean for CongressSen. Dianne Feinstein, who shattered glass ceilings during her more than three decades in the U.S. Senate, has died at 90. Feinstein cast her last vote in the Senate late Thursday morning, according to Senate records. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke about Feinstein's legacy in the Senate and what her death could mean politically for Democrats.

What California Gov. Gavin Newsom said about Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s deathNewsom, who did not release a timetable for naming a replacement, called Feinstein a “political giant, whose tenacity was matched by her grace.”

Dianne Feinstein, the first woman in the Senate from California, has diedSen. Dianne Feinstein survived two assassination attempts and a mayoral recall to become the most popular politician in California for years running.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at age 90, sources tell the APFeinstein, the oldest sitting U.S. senator, was a passionate advocate for liberal priorities important to her state.

— becoming the first woman to represent the Golden State in the chamber — and throughout her historic career broke gender barriers in politics, both locally and across the nation.

“There are few women who can be called senator, chairman, mayor, wife, mom and grandmother. Senator Feinstein was a force of nature who made an incredible impact on our country and her home state.”and storied life in photos, ranging from her unsuccessful California gubernatorial bid in 1990, to rallying with then-President Bill Clinton and mourning Harvey Milk after his assassination.