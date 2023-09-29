Dianne Feinstein, centrist stalwart of the Senate, dies at 90

A trailblazer for women in politics, she led the Intelligence Committee and helped mold the federal bench. Amid health setbacks, she faced calls to resign. Even as her physical and cognitive difficulties became unavoidably apparent — after her months-long absence from the Senate when she was ill with shingles, she a reporter at the Capitol that she had never been gone — Mrs.

Feinstein resisted any suggestions that she should step down before the end of her term.

“I’m back in Washington, voting and attending committee meetings while I recover,” Mrs. Feinstein after her bout with shingles. “I continue to work and get results for California.”‘A role falls to you’ Dianne Emiel Goldman, the oldest of three daughters, was born in San Francisco on June 22, 1933. Her father, whose own father was a Jewish refu­gee of pogroms in Poland, was a respected surgeon and professor at the University of California at San Francisco medical school. Her mother, born in St. Petersburg, was Russian Orthodox.

Outwardly, her life had the markings of privilege. She spent her youth in the tree-lined neighborhood of Presidio Terrace and took horseback riding lessons. But she suffered abuse from her mother, an alcoholic who had sustained brain damage from a childhood bout of encephalitis.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Dianne Feinstein, longest-serving woman in Senate, dies at 90Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, has died, according to NBC News. She was 90.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an 'icon for women in politics,' dies at 90, source confirmsSenator Dianne Feinstein's career was filled with firsts, including first woman mayor of San Francisco and one of two of the first women elected to the U.S. Senate from California.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an 'icon for women in politics,' dies at 90, source confirmsSenator Dianne Feinstein's career was filled with firsts, including first woman mayor of San Francisco and one of two of the first women elected to the U.S. Senate from California.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an 'icon for women in politics,' dies at 90, source confirmsSenator Dianne Feinstein's career was filled with firsts, including first woman mayor of San Francisco and one of two of the first women elected to the U.S. Senate from California.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, an 'icon for women in politics,' dies at 90, source confirmsSenator Dianne Feinstein's career was filled with firsts, including first woman mayor of San Francisco and one of two of the first women elected to the U.S. Senate from California.

Trailblazing California Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at 90Diane Feinstein dead at 90: The California senator was a historic politician and former San Francisco mayor

, all Democrats, made the opening bids in what was expected to be a fierce battle for Mrs. Feinstein’s seat.

Even as her physical and cognitive difficulties became unavoidably apparent — after her months-long absence from the Senate when she was ill with shingles, she

a reporter at the Capitol that she had never been gone — Mrs. Feinstein resisted any suggestions that she should step down before the end of her term.

“I’m back in Washington, voting and attending committee meetings while I recover,” Mrs. Feinstein

after her bout with shingles. “I continue to work and get results for California.”‘A role falls to you’

Dianne Emiel Goldman, the oldest of three daughters, was born in San Francisco on June 22, 1933. Her father, whose own father was a Jewish refu­gee of pogroms in Poland, was a respected surgeon and professor at the University of California at San Francisco medical school. Her mother, born in St. Petersburg, was Russian Orthodox.

Outwardly, her life had the markings of privilege. She spent her youth in the tree-lined neighborhood of Presidio Terrace and took horseback riding lessons. But she suffered abuse from her mother, an alcoholic who had sustained brain damage from a childhood bout of encephalitis. She pulled her daughters’ hair, repeatedly attempted suicide and once tried to drown one of the younger girls in the bathtub, Mrs. Feinstein said.

“A role falls to you, whether you like it or not,” sheThe Washington Post, recalling how she made sure that her sisters were fed, that the house was cleaned and that the kitchen was stocked. “And that’s really your beginning with leadership.”

She attended an elite Catholic high school where she was the only Jewish student, then enrolled at Stanford, where she was student body vice president and received a bachelor’s degree in history in 1955.

The next year, she eloped with Jack Berman, a prosecutor. They had a daughter, Katherine, before divorcing in 1959.

In 1960, California Gov. Pat Brown (D), who had read a paper about criminal justice that Mrs. Feinstein wrote through a public-affairs internship, named her to the California Women’s Board of Terms and Parole, her first job in public service. Two years later, she married Bertram Feinstein, a neurosurgeon. He died in 1978, months before Moscone and Milk were killed.

Mrs. Feinstein won the mayor’s office in her own right in 1979 and, after surviving a recall, was reelected in 1983. In 1990, she became the first woman to mount a major-party bid for California governor, running on the motto “tough but caring.” To demonstrate her centrism, she appeared before a state party convention and touted the death penalty — then broadly popular in California — as delegates showered her with boos in a scene her campaign team later used in an ad.

She and Blum, her third husband, gave $3 million to the campaign. (Later, his wealth would help make her one of the richest members of the Senate and, at times, attract unfavorable attention for potential conflicts of interest.) The Republican candidate, U.S. Sen. Pete Wilson, won 49 percent to 46 percent.

Wilson appointed Republican John Seymour to his Senate seat. In 1992, Mrs. Feinstein defeated future California governor Gray Davis in the Democratic primary before easily overcoming Seymour in the general election.

Her toughest reelection battle came in 1994, when she faced Republican Michael Huffington, an oil scion and then-husband of author and commentator Arianna Huffington, who spent nearly $30 million of his own money on the race. Mrs. Feinstein held him back, 47 to 45 percent.The California Democratic Party declined to endorse Mrs. Feinstein in 2018, instead supporting Kevin de León, a more liberal former state senator. Moving somewhat to the left, Mrs. Feinstein reversed her support for the death penalty. She defeated de León in the general election, 54 percent to 46 percent.

In the Senate, Mrs. Feinstein served on the Appropriations Committee and chaired the Rules Committee. Among her most celebrated accomplishments was the California Desert Protection Act, the 1994 law that created Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks and the Mojave National Preserve. The vote that she most regretted, she said, was her support for the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

Throughout her years in politics, Mrs. Feinstein remained acutely aware that her course had been set by tragedy. She once told the New York Times that for years she could not bring herself to sit in the chair where Moscone had been shot, but neither could she remove it from the mayor’s office.

“I think one of the most positive qualities any individual can have is what I call the phoenix syndrome, the mystical bird that became the symbol of rising from your own ashes,” she once remarked, reflecting on a life that had been punctuated by grief and defeat as well as triumph. “That’s the challenge of life. You’ve got to recover from your own ashes, many, many times.”