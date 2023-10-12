Diamondbacks sweep Dodgers for first NLCS berth since 2007

rode a record-setting barrage of solo homers in the third inning to a 4-2 win in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday night, sweeping the 100-win

The D-backs return to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2007, where they'll face either the Phillies or Braves. Arizona -- the No. 6 seed after squeezing into the NL playoff bracket with an 84-78 record -- has won all five of its games during the postseason, sweeping aside both the Brewers in a best-of-three series and the Dodgers in a best-of-five.

The wild-card Diamondbacks won with brawn in this one, slugging a postseason-record four homers in the third off veteran righty, but Taylor hit a flyout to deep center in front of the 413-foot sign and Hernandez flied out to left to end it. headtopics.com

Lynn cruised through the first two innings of a scoreless game, giving no indication what was about to come. Perdomo started the scoring with a leadoff homer, his first long ball since Aug. 13. One out later, Marte hit a 428-foot drive to right on a 1-0 cutter. With two outs, Walker pulled a 3-1 cutter to left for a 3-0 lead, drawing another roar from the Chase Field crowd.

Then came No. 4: Moreno sliced a 2-1 fastball down the line to the opposite field that right field umpire Gabe Morales called fair. But the umpires huddled and crew chief Todd Tichenor reversed the call to foul, a decision upheld by a video review. headtopics.com

Moreno then drove Lynn's next pitch -- a hanging slider -- 420 feet over the left-field wall, flipping his bat high in the air as he started his trot. A few moments later, a dejected Lynn handed the ball to manager Dave Roberts and trudged toward the dugout.

Read more:

espn »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald records the final out against the Dodgers to secure a spot in NLCSArizona Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald recorded the final out against the Los Angeles Dodgers to secure a spot in NLCS.

MLB playoffs NLDS Game 2 live tracker: Diamondbacks take 2-0 lead on Dodgers, Braves bounce against PhilliesThe Arizona Diamondbacks are a win away from the NLCS.

Diamondbacks ride big first inning, Zac Gallen to Game 2 win that has Dodgers on brinkAnother productive first inning and 5 1/3 innings from Zac Gallen lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 4-2 victory

Diamondbacks look to sweep Dodgers in NLDS Game 3The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off in Game 3 of the NLDS. The Diamondbacks have a 2-0 lead in the series, and can advance to the NLCS with a win.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks - October 12, 2023With one hand on the brooms, Diamondbacks (Pfaadt) look for NLDS sweep of Dodgers (Lynn)

D-backs sweep Dodgers, advance to NLCSCrys Melton told 12News she last saw the jersey last week at Chase Field during the D-Backs' game against the Houston Astros.