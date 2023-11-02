Diamondbacks Security Guarding Pool Following Rangers World Series Win, Bring Dodgers Fans Back to 2017

This year, Arizona's president said the team wouldn't prevent the Dodgers from celebrating in the pool if they clinched the NLDS there — but they didn't have to worry about that as they beat the Dodgers in three games... and celebrated by jumping in the pool.

While it appeared the Diamondbacks didn't care about the Rangers potentially celebrating in their pool, things seemed to have change. Because as Sam Blum of The Athletic points out, there was clear security around the part of the outfield where the pool is following the Rangers' winning the World Series.Unclear if that’s to prevent the Rangers from celebrating there. I don’t know. But security isn’t stationed like that anywhere else on the field.

United States Headlines Read more: STARTELEGRAM »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCDFW: Diamondbacks block Chase Field pool after Rangers win World SeriesArizona Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall recently said any team could celebrate in the pool, but it was heavily guarded after the Texas Rangers won…

Source: NBCDFW | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World SeriesThere was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

AP: Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World SeriesThere was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series. A raucous celebration after the franchise’s first championship remained on dry land as about a dozen security officers guarded the pool behind the right-center wall at Chase Field.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

HACKERNOON: Moving to Capability-Based Security with Flow: A Critical Evolution in Blockchain SecurityA walk through of capability-access control, part of the Flow blockchain, which facilitates selective access to resources, decentralizing large attack vectors.

Source: hackernoon | Read more ⮕

AP: Rangers lead Diamondbacks 2-1 heading into World Series Game 4The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers are up 2-1.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

ETNOW: World Series Game 5: How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Without Cable TonightThe Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers tonight for Game 5 of the 2023 World Series.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕