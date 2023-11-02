Diamondbacks not hanging heads after falling short of World Series title

"I could stand up here for 10 minutes and talk about that," Gallen said."It's pride. Everyone counted us out. The thing about us is we're fearless. There were a bunch of times we were down and came through and got the job done."
"This is painful," manager Torey Lovullo said."This is just plain painful. And I can't quite move past that right now. But I will. That might be a little too long for Longoria, who is undecided on whether he'll retire this offseason. He was brought in last winter to help lead the young club and said he feels like the mission was accomplished.
The oldest pitching coach in the game might not feel the same way. Strom, 75, wants to return for another season. He has felt the sting of losing on the biggest stage more than anyone else associated with the team. As the pitching coach for the"This is the third time I've been on the losing end of a World Series on my own turf," he said."That's becoming a pain in the ass. I did it with the Nats, the Braves and now the Rangers.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: fox32news | Read more ⮕
Source: AP | Read more ⮕
Source: Covers | Read more ⮕
Source: Covers | Read more ⮕
Source: CBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕