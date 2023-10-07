Diamondbacks maltratan a Kershaw en la 1ra y apabullan 11-2 a Dodgers

Merrill Kelly venció por primera vez a los Dodgers. En su primera apertura de postemporada, el derecho de 34 años subió al montículo con una foja de 0-11 y una efectividad de 5,49 en 16 aperturas ante Los Ángeles. Kelly limitó a los monarcas de la División Oeste a tres hits en seis entradas y un tercio.

Ganador de tres trofeos Cy Young, el as fue vapuleado con seis carreras, y consiguió sólo un out en su partido número 100 en el Dodger Stadium. El zurdo abandonó cabizbajo la lomita. Se sentó en la cueva, se quitó la gorra y hundió el rostro entre las manos. Cayó a un registro de 13-13 y a una efectividad de 4,49 en postemporada.

Diamondbacks chase Clayton Kershaw in 1st inning and rout Dodgers 11-2 in NLDS openerGabriel Moreno’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for Arizona, and the Diamondbacks battered Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the way to an 11-2 victory in Game 1 of their NL Division Series. The D-backs also got homers by Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Tommy Pham. Merrill Kelly beat the Dodgers for the first time, limiting them to three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired 11 in a row during one stretch. Kershaw staggered through the worst start and shortest of his 16-

