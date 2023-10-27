Diamondbacks make roster change, release starting lineup ahead of Game 1 of the World Series

The D-backs are looking to beat the Rangers on their own turf as Game 1 of the World Series gets underway in Arlington at 5:03 p.m.

The D-backs also released their starting lineup for Game 1 of the World Series. Zac Gallen will take the mound for the 5:03 p.m. start time. that the teams played against each other this season. In Arlington back in May, the Rangers tagged Gallen for three runs on seven hits in five innings in the Rangers’ only win against Arizona this season.

Read more:

12News »

World Series 2023: Zac Gallen to start Game 1 for DiamondbacksNathan Eovaldi will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Texas Rangers on Friday night against Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen and Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi named Game 1 starters for World SeriesThe starting pitchers for Game 1 of the World Series are finally set. In one corner, Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi will make his first career World Series start on Friday night. And in the other corner is the Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, who will also be making his first World Series start, too. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen and Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi named Game 1 starters for World SeriesThe starting pitchers for Game 1 of the World Series are finally set. In one corner, Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi will make his first career World Series start on Friday night. And in the other corner is the Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen, who will also be making his first World Series start, too. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks vs Rangers World Series Game 1 Player Prop Bets: Gallen Goes the DistanceFree picks and prop bets for World Series Game 1 on October 27. MLB prop bets and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks vs Rangers World Series Game 1 Predictions, Picks, Odds: Garcia, Semien Slug Texas Past ArizonaMLB predictions, picks, and odds for Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers on October 27. MLB World Series 2023 free pick and best bets. Read more ⮕

Free MLB World Series Game 1 live stream: How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas RangersThe World Series kicks off in Arlington, Texas, as the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks travel to take on the Texas Rangers in Friday night’s Game 1 of the seven-game 2023 World Series. Read more ⮕