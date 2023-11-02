Diamondbacks' magical season ends with a thud against Rangers in World Series

Arizona's bid for a second World Series title was stopped by a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 5 on Wednesday night, but the NL pennant is certainly something the Diamondbacks can build upon. With no fourth starter, the Diamondbacks were forced into a bullpen night for Game 4 of the World Series — a tactic that didn't turn out well. The Rangers had a 10-0 lead after three innings and won 11-7 to take a 3-1 Series lead.

Gallen struggled early in the postseason, losing the form that put him in contention for the NL Cy Young Award. The right-hander regained it in Game 6, pitching six hitless innings before giving up a run on three hits.

Christian Walker, Arizona’s regular-season home run leader with 33, had a difficult postseason at the plate. He hit .217 with one homer and seven RBIs. Second baseman Ketel Marte, on the other hand, had a huge playoff run. He had at least one hit in the first 16 games, giving him a record 20-game postseason hit streak to begin his career.

The Diamondbacks had one of baseball's best defenses during the regular season, yet faltered at key moments in the World Series.

