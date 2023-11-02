Diamondbacks' magical season ends with a thud against Rangers in World Series

Arizona’s bid for a second World Series title was stopped by a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 5 on Wednesday night, but the NL pennant is certainly something the Diamondbacks can build upon. Arizona managed to overcome its lack of depth in its rotation through the first three rounds of the playoffs, but it cost them in the World Series.
With no fourth starter, the Diamondbacks were forced into a bullpen night for Game 4 of the World Series — a tactic that didn’t turn out well. The Rangers had a 10-0 lead after three innings and, giving up Corey Seager’s two-run homer in the ninth inning and Adolis García’s walk-off homer in the 11th.
Even that wasn’t enough as some of Arizona’s biggest bats during the regular season went quiet in the Fall Classic. Corbin Carroll, the favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, went 5 for 23 in the World Series with no homers. Arizona had five hits and went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position in Game 5.
Marte struck out looking for the final out of Game 5, but he walked three times to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. That is tied with Daniel Murphy’s 21 games from 2015-17 for the second-longest such streak to begin a postseason career, trailing Boog Powell’s 25 games from 1966-71.
