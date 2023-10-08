Diamondbacks hand Clayton Kershaw shortest outing of career in G1 rout of Dodgers

sat slumped over, alone at the end of the dugout bench, seemingly just as awestruck and shell-shocked as the home crowd that might have watched its team's all-time strikeout leader walk off the mound at Dodger Stadium for the final time after one of the worst starts in playoff history.

He was still expected to be limited to between 75 and 85 pitches. Kershaw had not thrown more than 84 pitches in any of his eight starts since coming off the injured list in August. In his return from the IL, his velocity was diminished. His starts were shorter. Until Saturday, though, his production remained.

He routinely found a way to mitigate damage, posting a 2.33 ERA in September. Included in that stretch was a five-inning, one-run outing against Arizona. It was reasonable to expect something similar. Given all the absences in their rotation, which have forced rookies to the forefront, the Dodgers were still relying on stability from Kershaw. headtopics.com

Instead, he had no answer for Arizona’s unrelenting barrage as the D-backs took a 1-0 series advantage. The outcome was never in doubt. Arizona did not just steal the first game of the series; it took it with authority, dropping one of the greatest pitchers of all time to a .500 record in his volatile postseason career.

Two of the hits came off Kershaw’s curveball. Three of the hits came off a slider that opponents hit just .167 against during the regular season. It is one of the best pitches in baseball. On Saturday, it lacked the same life. headtopics.com

After a groundout, a walk and another Arizona double, Kershaw could only slump his shoulders from the mound in disbelief. He was standing in front of home plate as the sixth run scored. The rout was on. Kershaw’s night was done.

Read more:

FOXSports »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

MLB world shocked by Clayton Kershaw's dire first inning in Dodgers-DiamondbacksLos Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning after allowing six runs to the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday.

Diamondbacks chase Clayton Kershaw in 1st inning and rout Dodgers 11-2 in NLDS openerGabriel Moreno’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for Arizona, and the Diamondbacks battered Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the way to an 11-2 victory in Game 1 of their NL Division Series. The D-backs also got homers by Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Tommy Pham. Merrill Kelly beat the Dodgers for the first time, limiting them to three hits in 6 1/3 innings. He retired 11 in a row during one stretch. Kershaw staggered through the worst start and shortest of his 16-

Clayton Kershaw chased in 1st inning as Dodgers lose NLDS opener to DiamondbacksKershaw retires just one of the eight batters he faces while giving up six runs and the Dodgers fall, 11-2, one of the worst postseason losses in franchise history.

Diamondbacks chase Clayton Kershaw in 1st inning and rout Dodgers 11-2 in NLDS openerGabriel Moreno's three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for Arizona, and the Diamondbacks battered Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the way to an 11-2 victory in Game 1 of their NL Division Series.

Clayton Kershaw's nightmare outing sinks Dodgers in blowout loss to DiamondbacksGabriel Moreno’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for the Diamondbacks who battered Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw en route to an 11-2 Game 1 win.

Diamondbacks chase Clayton Kershaw in 1st inning and rout Dodgers 11-2 in NLDS openerGabriel Moreno’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for Arizona, and the Diamondbacks battered Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on the way to an 11-2 victory in Game 1.