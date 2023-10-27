Diamondbacks got Longoria to be vet presence, now he's in 1st World Series since '08 rookie season

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria answers a question during a World Series baseball media day Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series tomorrow. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria warms up during a World Series baseball media day Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.

After signing a one-year deal and playing in only 74 games while hitting .223 with 11 homers during the regular season, Longoria has been in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks in every game this postseason.Globe Life Field roof closed for World Series opener between Texas and ArizonaArizona manager Torey Lovullo recognizes the full circle for Longoria, who is able to share his experiences with players going through the playoffs for the first time.

Then again, Longoria has been available like that all season. Lovullo remembers one of the first conversations they had at the start of spring training, when the manager gave him free rein to do and say whatever he needed to in the clubhouse and on the field. headtopics.com

In 2008, when the Tampa Bay Rays won the AL pennant, Longoria was the last big leaguer to be an All-Star, play in the World Series and be Rookie of the Year (the unanimous AL pick) in his first season.“He’s had probably the biggest impact on me out of anyone this year: coach or player. He’s been incredible,” Carroll said of Longoria. “I just I can’t say enough for what he’s done for me.”

“Him maybe feeling a little bit of an obligation, having been in a similar position to me, and taking off from there,” Carroll said. “I think it is just what he shared with me in terms of on the field and handling everything, and then away from the field as well. That’s really been invaluable advice.” headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers Read more ⮕

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers. But the mindsets couldn’t be more different ahead of Friday night’s opener in Major League Baseball’s third all-wild card title matchup. Read more ⮕

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers. Read more ⮕

Arizona Diamondbacks take series of slights into surprise World Series against Texas RangersOverlooked by oddsmakers and angered by analysts, the Diamondbacks find themselves in a Surprise Series against the also unexpected Texas Rangers. But the mindsets couldn’t be more different ahead of Friday night’s opener in Major League Baseball’s third all-wild card title matchup. Read more ⮕

2023 World Series odds: Texas Rangers open as World Series favoritesThe Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will meet in an unlikely World Series matchup. Here's what the odds say heading into the series. Read more ⮕

Eovladi set for 1st career World Series start with Rangers, Gallen expected for DiamondbacksNathan Eovaldi will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Texas manager Bruce Bochy announced his Game 1 starter Wednesday. It will be the first career World Series start for the Texas native who signed with the Rangers last offseason. Eovaldi is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in his four starts this postseason. Read more ⮕