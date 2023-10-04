Diamondbacks earn date with NL West rival Dodgers after sweeping Brewers in Wild Card Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks didn't clinch a postseason berth until Saturday, but now, they have a date in the NLDS. The Snakes took down the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-2, on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep in the NL Wild Card Series.

The Arizona Diamondbacks didn't clinch a postseason berth until Saturday, but now, they have a date in the NLDS. The Snakes took down the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-2, on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep in the NL Wild Card Series. The Brewers got out to an early 2-0 lead facing elimination, but the Diamondbacks were able to get on the scoreboard with a solo home run off the bat of Alek Thomas in the fifth. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM But the sixth inning was when the bats got hot. With men on second and third and none out, Ketel Marte drove in both runners with a single to give Arizona a 3-2 lead. A few batters later, the bases were loaded, and Tommy Pham scored on a wild pitch. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then singled to make it a 5-2 game and cap off a four-run sixth inning. Milwaukee loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning, bringing the lead run to the plate, but lefty Andrew Saalfrank was able to record two outs and hold the three-run lead out of the bullpen. The Brewers again had the tying run at the plate with two outs in the ninth, and American Family Field was loud. But Paul Sewald struck out William Contreras on three pitches to clinch the series. TWINS WIN FIRST POSTSEASON SERIES IN 21 YEARS, SWEEP BLUE JAYS IN WILD-CARD ROUND Zac Gallen struggled early, but still managed to give Arizona six strong frames of two-run ball. Ryan Thompson, Kevin Ginkel, Saalfrank, and Sewald combined for three scoreless frames in relief. Freddy Peralta was charged with four earned runs in his five innings of work in the loss. Arizona had roughly an 11% chance of making the postseason in August - now, they will face their NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, who have won the division in 10 of the last 11 years. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The D-Backs have not advanced past the Division Series since 2007, while the Dodgers have made the NLCS six times since 2013.

