Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno bruises right hand on foul tip, leaves NLDS Game 3

A trainer works with Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno after Moreno injured his hand during the fifth inning in Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Chris Taylor fouled off a bunt attempt while batting against Joe Mantiply. Moreno took the foul off his throwing hand, shaking the hand in pain. Moreno stayed in the game after consulting with manager Torey Lovullo and medical staff, then was removed for pinch-hitter Pavin Smith in the bottom half.

Moreno has three homers in the postseason, including one of four solo shots against Lance Lynn in the third as Arizona became the first team to hit four home runs in a postseason inning.

