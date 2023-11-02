Diamondbacks block Chase Field pool after Rangers win World Series

But the Diamondbacks seemingly did not want Texas doing that after they lost the World Series on home turf. It wouldn't have been the first time a team celebrated after Hall gave the thumbs up. He did so once in 2013 when thehe could've called the move"disrespectful and classless" but instead, he said the Dodgers wanted to see what one was like because"they don't have a beautiful pool at their old park."

United States Headlines Read more: NBCDFW »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARTELEGRAM: Diamondbacks Fans Resorted to Throwing Paper Planes on Field During Game 4 Loss to RangersA frustrated Arizona crowd began throwing paper airplanes onto the field in the middle of Game 4.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

NYPOST: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 4 prediction: Stitches going with the RangersAndrew Heaney starts for the Rangers opposite Joe Mantiply.

Source: nypost | Read more ⮕

ABC15: World Series at Chase Field: The best fan signs at D-backs vs Rangers gamesNicole Gutierrez is ABC15's ‘Things to Do’ reporter, focusing on stories highlighting local community gems, family attractions, restaurants and local haunts.

Source: abc15 | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World SeriesThere was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

AP: Security prevents Rangers from celebrating in Chase Field pool after winning World SeriesThere was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series. A raucous celebration after the franchise’s first championship remained on dry land as about a dozen security officers guarded the pool behind the right-center wall at Chase Field.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

FOX4: World Series: A look at how Chase Field compares to Globe Life FieldSo far, the Rangers haven’t had any trouble making themselves right at home. And the team is looking forward to making a splash in the World Series at Chase Field.

Source: FOX4 | Read more ⮕