Diamond-Covered Edition of 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' on Sale at New York Book Fair

A diamond-covered edition of Truman Capote 's seminal novel 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' is on sale for $1.5M to mark the centenary of the author's birth. The one-of-a-kind volume, on display at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair , is signed by the author and decorated with almost 30 carats of diamonds and a sapphire. British artist Kate Holland collaborated with British jewellers Bentley and Skinner and US luxury bookseller Lux Mentis to create this special edition.

The book is on display until Sunday at the book fair in Manhattan

Diamonds Truman Capote Breakfast At Tiffany's Book Fair New York Centenary

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New York City, New York job with Columbia Center for Translational ImmunologyThe Laboratory of Arnold Han MD, PhD is inviting applications for a dynamic and highly motivated postdoctoral research scientist to join his research program in immunology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

When New York Made Baseball and Baseball Made New YorkAdam Gopnik reviews “The New York Game: Baseball and the Rise of a New City,” by Kevin Baker, and “Jimmy Breslin: Essential Writings,” edited by Dan Barry.

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

FOX 5 NY named official partner of NY Liberty, to broadcast 2024 gamesWNYW FOX5 New York has been named the Official TV Partner of the New York Liberty.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

29 Unique Things That'll Make Your Home Stand OutUnique New York unique New York unique...wherever *your* home is.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Celine’s Winter 2024 Collection is Giving Parisian Breakfast at Tiffany’sHedi Slimane’s latest lineup for the French fashion house is all about modern glamor

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Would You Buy a $1.5 Million Copy of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’?At the 2024 Antiquarian Book Fair in New York, a signed first edition of Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is for sale, encrusted with 1,000 white diamonds and an emerald-cut sapphire in Tiffany-blue.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »