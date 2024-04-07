Diamond-Covered Edition of 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' on Sale at New York Book Fair

A diamond-covered edition of Truman Capote 's seminal novel 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' is on sale for $1.5M to mark the centenary of the author's birth. The one-of-a-kind volume, on display at the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair , is signed by the author and decorated with almost 30 carats of diamonds and a sapphire. British artist Kate Holland collaborated with British jewellers Bentley and Skinner and US luxury bookseller Lux Mentis to create this special edition.
The book is on display until Sunday at the book fair in Manhattan
Diamonds Truman Capote Breakfast At Tiffany's Book Fair New York Centenary
