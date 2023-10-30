Diablo 4’s Wild Marketing Continues With Sarah Michelle Gellar Vampire Hunting Contest

roasting hardcore player deaths. Now we have uh, Sarah Michelle Gellar telling players to hunt real-life vampires. Huh?

It’s kind of exactly what it sounds like, minus you know, real vampires existing. In a new video, famed vampire hunter Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, if you were born after the year 2000), asks players to submit clips of their best vampire hunting tactics.“Brave souls are invited to show off their skills and prove their worth by submitting clips that demonstrate their hunting ability against the forces of darkness.

All I’m picturing is the Star Wars kid swinging around his lightsaber in his garage, but wearing a cape and throwing out stakes instead. But yeah, I mean, the point of this is to make funny (or I suppose, badass, if that’s possible) clips about the concept of vampire hunting. These will bevia TikTok, Instagram or Twitter, and as it says, Gellar itself is the judge. Winners will get a bunch of battlenet credits, a plaque and stuff signed by Gellar. headtopics.com

I mean hey, it’s their money. I do wonder if Buffy, which ended in 2003, is the most relevant crossover they could have done here, but everyone loves Sarah Michelle Gellar, so here we are. So uh, good luck? I ain’t doing this but I sure want to see what people come up with.

