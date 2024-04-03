DFW Airport Plans $500 Million in Roadway and Parking Upgrades

DFW Airport has over $500 million in roadway and parking upgrades planned over the next several years. Rates will increase by $2 to $5 a day, including a $3 increase for drivers passing through the airport.

The changes include terminal daily parking rates — previously $27, now $32; express covered rates previously $18, now $21; express uncovered rates previously $15, now $18; remote rates previously $12, now $14; valet rates previously $40, now $45; and rates for drivers passing through the airport are now $9, previously $6.In an announcement published on the airport’s website, DFW said the changes are needed “to support ongoing infrastructure and service enhancements.”The airport has since taken down the announcement, as it was published early and has not been presented to its board, but will be on Thursday, DFW officials confirme

