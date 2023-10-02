Devon Witherspoon returns interception 97 yards for TD as Seahawks blast Giants, Daniel Jones

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.made the cross-country trip to take on the New York Giants and dominated their opponents from start to finish on their way to a 24-3 win on Monday night.Putting the exclamation point on the night was Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Putting the exclamation point on the night was Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his interception return for a touchdown with Head coach Pete Carroll and teammates during the third quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.was trying to energize the team and lead them on a scoring drive late in the third quarter after a Jason Myers missed field goal. Jones kept the Giants’ drive alive in the red zone with a scramble on 4th down and had the team 5 yards away from a crucial touchdown.

Jones looked for Parris Campbell in the end zone when Witherspoon timed the pass perfectly, jumped the route and intercepted the ball. He returned it 97 yards for the touchdown and Seattle sealed the win.Giants’ offensive line

the entire game. Jones was sacked 10 time and intercepted twice. He only had 203 passing yards.

the entire game. Jones was sacked 10 time and intercepted twice. He only had 203 passing yards. Bobby Wagner finished with 17 tackles, including two sacks. Witherspoon, Jordyn Brooks and Uchenna Nwosu had two sacks each as well. Myles Adams, Mario Edwards Jr. and Boye Mafe had a sack each.

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is hit by Cameron Young #93 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Seahawks’ offense wasn’t especially electric. Kenneth Walker III had 79 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Geno Smith, who briefly left the game with an injury, was 13-for-20 for 110 yards. He had a touchdown pass to DK Metcalf.

It’s not getting easier for the Giants. New York (1-3) will hit the road to play the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The team ends the month with home games against the Washington Commanders and the New York Jets.

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks is hit by Dexter Lawrence II #97 of the New York Giants during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Seattle moved to 3-1 on the year. They have another road game next week – this time against the Cincinnati Bengals, who have also been struggling to start the year.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.