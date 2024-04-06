Devin Haney and Ryan García to Face Each Other as Professionals

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and Ryan García (24-1, 20 KOs) are old acquaintances, as they faced each other six times at the amateur level and the results were very close: three wins each. In 15 days, they will face each other for the first time as professionals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

García, who lost his undefeated record a year ago by knockout against Gervonta Davis, has recently attracted attention with several strange posts on social media, where he talks about his personal life, his addiction to marijuana, the Antichrist, and even extraterrestrials. García is no stranger to mental health issues. In 2021, after his great victory over Luke Campbell, he withdrew from a scheduled fight against Javier Fortuna due to mental health issues and did not return to the ring until 15 months later

