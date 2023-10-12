Devils vs. Red Wings odds, prediction: New Jersey opens season with a shootout

favorites, the Devils have one of the best young cores in the NHL and added some quality supporting players to their roster in the offseason to turn them into potential juggernauts.is deserving of its status as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup, and you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody out there who is skeptical that they’re a safe bet to hit 100 points again in 2023-24.

For a team that is supposed to be building towards contention after missing the playoffs for seventh straight season, there are a lot of veterans expected to play big roles in MoTown over the next six months.

With one team looking like a sure thing and another looking like a question mark, it’s no surprise to see the Devils sitting as -258 favorites Thursday night.It is really hard to find faults with the Devils, but the one part of their roster that can be called into question is their goaltending. headtopics.com

Vitek Vanecek was solid, if unspectacular for New Jersey in 2022-23, but he struggled in the postseason before being replaced by rookie Akira Schmid.Perhaps Schmid ends up being the answer and Vanecek settles into a backup role, but goaltending is already hard to project and trying to handicap how well a rookie with 33 games (including playoffs) of NHL experience will perform is a fool’s errand.

Over the course of an 82-game season the Devils will likely play well enough that average goaltending will keep them in contention for the division title, but it’s a different situation for the Red Wings. headtopics.com

Detroit made a big commitment last offseason to Ville Husso, but the former St. Louis Blue struggled to an .896 save percentage and -13 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in 56 games for the Wings.Detroit’s defense did Husso very few favors, but he’ll need to improve drastically if the Wings want to be playing meaningful games in March.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils Line MovementDetroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils

Red Wings vs Devils Betting Matchup & Odds Oct 12, 2023Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. adds some mystery to an otherwise boring presidential nomination processNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

My miscarriages showed me the importance of expanding reproductive health careNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

New Jersey Devils Could Find Slim Pickings in the Goalie Trade MarketA recent rumor suggests the New Jersey Devils have monitored the goalie trade market. Here's why it could be tough to upgrade in net.

New Jersey Devils Schedule, Live Scores & ResultsStay Up-To-Date With The Latest New Jersey Devils Schedule, Live Scores, And Results For The 2023-2024 NHL Season!