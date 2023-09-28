Devils’ Akira Schmid continues scorching-hot streak against rival Rangers

Devils goalie Akira Schmid helped lead his team to a 3-2 win over the Rangers Thursday.

Sep. 28, 2023, 10:26 p.m.Published:New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) defends his net against the New York Rangers during the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Monday, May 1, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Devils won 4-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rangers changing up defensive pairings against DevilsThe New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils Thursday in an NHL preseason game at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers and Devils have first matchup in battle for season superiorityIt had been 151 days since the Rangers last saw the Devils when their rival asserted themselves in the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Why Devils’ Tyler Toffoli is an ‘invaluable’ addition to their Stanley Cup aspirationsThe Devils acquired Toffoli from the Calgary Flames in a late-June trade.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers FREE LIVE STREAM (9/28/23): Watch NHL preseason onlineThe New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers in an NHL preseason season game at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, on Thursday, September 28, 2023 (9/28/23).