Devil May Cry | Collider

DEVIL MAY CRY Movie Adaptation. Screen Gems, the studio behind the Resident Evil films, acquires the movie rights to video game series Devil May Cry.

Devil May Cry Anime Trailer Reveals Netflix's Take on the Capcom Game SeriesNetflix has released a Devil May Cry anime trailer to reveal the streaming platform's upcoming adaptation of the Capcom video game franchise.

New Devil May Cry Anime AnnouncedNetflix has released the first look at a new Devil May Cry anime from Adi Shankar.

'Devil May Cry' Anime Series Revealed at Netflix With New TeaserDante's back in smokin' sexy style in the new series from Netflix, Capcom, Studi MIR, and Adi Shankar.

