Developing Asia's growth to be stronger than previously forecast, says ADB

Developing Asia 's growth this year is expected to be slightly stronger than previously forecast as healthy domestic demand in many economies offsets the property-driven slowdown in China , the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said on Thursday. The ADB nudged up its 2024 growth forecast for Developing Asia to 4.9% from 4.

8% projected in December, but warned of persistent challenges such as rising geopolitical tensions, including in the Middle East, that could disrupt supply chains and reignite inflation. The Manila-based lender's 2024 growth forecast was slightly weaker than the region's 5.0% growth in 2023. Growth for 2025 was also forecast at 4.9%. "Growth in developing Asia will remain robust this year, in spite of uncertainty in the external environment," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said in the Asian Development Outlook report. "The end of interest-rate hiking cycles in most economies as well as continued recovery in goods exports from an upturn in the semiconductor cycle will support growth," Park said. China remains a weight on the regional growth outlook as a protracted property crisis and other challenges keep the world's No.2 economy from mounting a strong economic revival, the ADB said. ADB Principal Economist John Beirne, in a briefing ahead of the report's release, said Wednesday's cut by Fitch of its outlook on China's sovereign credit rating to negative was concerning for investor sentiment

