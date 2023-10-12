Developers make pledge to finish NJ’s first offshore wind farm by 2025

The Danish wind energy company Orsted has put up a $100 million guarantee that it will build New Jersey's first offshore wind farm. But it will lose that money if the project is not operating by Dec. 2025 — a year after the deadline approved by state utility regulators.

Orsted said in a statement that Wednesday's approval by the New Jersey utilities board 'continues the process of complying with the statutory requirements outlined in legislation signed by Governor Murphy earlier this year.' But it did not address its own timetable for completing the first of two offshore wind projects it plans to build off the New Jersey coast.

Tesla Cybertruck Production To Reach 260K Units By 2025: AnalystMing-Chi Kuo, who works as an analyst at Chinese firm TF International Securities, calculated the Tesla Cybertruck production estimate.

