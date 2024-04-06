Dev Patel's 'Monkey Man' is an Ultraviolent Revenge Thriller

Inspired by the legend of Hanuman , an icon embodying strength and courage, Monkey Man stars Patel as Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite.

As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him.At its core “Monkey Man” is a simple revenge thriller centered on Kid (Dev Patel), an angry young man with a complex plan to avenge a wrongdoing that isn’t fully explained until the film’s second half. It’s ultraviolent, vulgar, somewhat grotesque, and an adrenaline rush. It’s completely unexpected from co-writer/director/actor Dev Pate

