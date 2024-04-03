Dev Patel discusses inspiration and cultural representation in Monkey Man

The video shows Patel discussing his inspiration for the action-packed story. He also explained how he honors his culture during the production of the film, which he described as a ode to his parents and ancestry. The film premieres in theaters this Friday, April 5.Monkey Man is directed by Dev Patel from a screenplay he co-wrote with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

The film also stars Sharlto Copley as Tiger, Pitobash as Alphonso, Vipin Sharma as Alpha, Sikandar Kher as Rana, Adithi Kalkunte as Neela, Sobhita Dhulipala as Sita, Ashwini Kalsekar as Queenie, Makarand Deshpande, Jatin Malik, and Zakir Hussain. In addition, Patel is also producing alongside Oscar winner Jordan Peel

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Monkey Man Trailer: Dev Patel Leads Action-Packed Revenge MovieUniversal Pictures has shared a brand new Monkey Man trailer for its newest action thriller, starring Oscar nominee Dev Patel.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Dev Patel's Monkey Man Gets Another Bone-Shattering TrailerCatch another glimpse of the chaos before the film hits theaters on April 5th.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

'Monkey Man' Trailer — Dev Patel Comes In SwingingBritta DeVore is a Senior News Writer for Collider who has been known to dabble with Reality News as well.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Everything to Know About Dev Patel's Directorial Debut 'Monkey Man'Dev Patel cowrote, directed and starred in the upcoming action thriller ‘Monkey Man,’ which Jordan Peele signed on to coproduce

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

‘Monkey Man’: Welcome to the Action-Movie Pantheon, Dev Patel'Slumdog Millionaire' actor wrote, produces, directs and stars in this bloody, punch-drunk tale of payback that remakes him as a next-gen ass-kicker.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Dev Patel's Directorial Debut 'Monkey Man' Impresses Audience at South By SouthwestDev Patel nervously took the stage at the Paramount Theater in Austin, Texas, where he discussed the influences behind his directorial debut, Monkey Man. Patel's film seamlessly translates his love of cinema into something bold and unforgettable. Patel stars as Kid, a young man living in the slums of India.

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »