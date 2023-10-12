Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils LIVE STREAM (10/12/23): Watch NHL online

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) speaks to his brother, center Jack Hughes (86) during the third period of Game 4 of the second round of the NHL playoffs, Tuesday May 9, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The Hurricanes won, 6-1.

Since the league’s current playoff format started a decade ago, at least five teams have been in the playoffs each year after missing out the previous year. Detroit doesn’t suddenly seem like a title contender, but it should be able to compete for a spot in the 16-team field after Yzerman made improvements at forward, on defense and in goal.

“Players are no different than coaches and fans,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “You add some pieces, it gets guys excited.” “I’m trying to build a nucleus of a team that can make the playoffs on an annual basis,” said Yzerman, who was hired in 2019 to turn around the franchise. “You squeak in one year and you don’t have the foundation to sustain it, we’re going to be sitting here a year or two years from now and wondering again. headtopics.com

Here’s a look at other teams that have a chance to earn a postseason berth after falling short last season:The five-time championship-winning franchise had the longest active playoff streak in North American sports until finishing one point behind Florida for a wild card in the 2023 Eastern Conference playoffs.

Dubas, who was hired in June shortly after he was fired in Toronto, acquired reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson in a blockbuster deal two months ago after trading for veteran forward Reilly Smith.The Predators were just three points behind Winnipeg for the final wild card in the Western Conference and they have a player in net talented enough to close the gap. headtopics.com

Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils Line MovementDetroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils

