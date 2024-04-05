Detention of Bolivians on cruise ship leads to blockade and uncertainty

The detention of at least 69 Bolivians who arrived at the port of Barcelona without the necessary documentation to enter Spanish territory led to a blockade of the cruise ship and uncertainty for the affected tourists. The Spanish government announced on Thursday that an agreement had been reached with MSC Cruises Company, the cruise organizer, allowing the remaining passengers to continue their journey through other Mediterranean countries.

The 69 Bolivians, whose final destination was Barcelona, left the ship and were taken to a transit area in the port, but were not granted permission to enter Spanish territory. The cruise company agreed to provide another ship departing from Livorno, Italy, for the Bolivian passengers later on Thursday, according to the government statement

Detention Bolivians Cruise Ship Blockade Uncertainty Barcelona Spanish Territory MSC Cruises Company Mediterranean Countries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bolivians Denied Entry to Schengen Area on Cruise ShipAuthorities in Barcelona have prevented a group of 69 Bolivians from disembarking from a cruise ship due to lack of valid documents.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Knife Fight Leads to Detention of Four People in TukwilaTukwila police officers detained four people after a knife fight broke out near a school. One man was armed with a knife and another was injured. The officers encountered a large hostile crowd and called for backup. Four people connected to the fight were detained, with one man booked for assault and harassment.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Russia again extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich after a year behind barsEvan Gershkovich will remain in custody until at least June 30 after a Moscow court on Tuesday again extended his pre-trial detention on espionage charges.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention in Russia extended to June 30The reporter was arrested in March 2023 by Russia’s Federal Security Service.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

China releases South Korean soccer star after a nearly 1-year detention over bribery suspicionsA star South Korean soccer player who was detained and investigated in China for nearly a year over bribery allegations has been released and returned home

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

China releases South Korean soccer star after a nearly 1-year detention over bribery suspicionsA star South Korean soccer player who was detained and investigated in China for nearly a year over bribery allegations has been released and returned home. Seoul’s Foreign Ministry is giving few details. Son Jun-ho is a former member of the South Korean national team who played professionally in China.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »