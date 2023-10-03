Details emerge from plane crash that killed Super Bowl champion Russ Francis

The plane then turned around in an attempt to land safely, but National Transportation Safety Board investigator Todd Gunther said the plane hit a berm at the end of a runway and fell about 30 feet into a ravine.Russ Francis of the San Francisco 49ers warms up on the sideline during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Candlestick Park Nov. 15, 1987, in San Francisco.

Linebackers Carl Banks (58) and Harry Carson (53) of the New York Giants tackle tight end Russ Francis (81) of the San Francisco 49ers as defensive back Herb Welch (27) of the Giants pursues the play during a 1986 playoff game at Giants Stadium Jan. 4, 1987, in East Rutherford, N.J., which runs charter and scenic flights in upstate New York.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Former 49ers star, Super Bowl champ Russ Francis dies in plane crashFormer Pro Bowl tight end Russ Francis was killed in a plane crash in Lake Placid, New York.

Russ Francis, tight end on SF 49ers’ 1984 Super Bowl team, dies in plane crashFrancis joined the San Francisco 49ers in 1982 and was part of the 1984 team that beat Miami in the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl champ Russ Francis, fellow aviation enthusiast killed in plane crash, police sayRuss Francis, a former star tight end who won a Super Bowl with the 49ers, and Richard McSpadden, an aviation enthusiast, were killed in a plane crash Sunday.

Russ Francis, Super Bowl-winning tight end, dies in plane crashA standout for the Patriots who went on to help the 49ers win it all after the 1984 season, Russ Francis was an avid pilot who was on board a single-engine plane.

Former NFL player Russ Francis among 2 killed in Lake Placid plane crashFrancis, 70, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, and Richard McSpadden, 63, had just departed from the Lake Placid Airport on Sunday when the plane they were in crashed.

Former Patriots player Russ Francis dies in plane crashFormer Patriots tight end Russ Francis was killed along with another aviation enthusiast when their single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from an upstate New York airport.