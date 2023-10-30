Despite surprise billing laws, unexpected ambulance bills remain common in Colorado

Most ambulance providers haven’t reached agreements with insurance companies on in-network rates, and since they have the option to bill patients for whatever their insurance didn’t cover, it doesn’t create a strong incentive to get into their networks, said Adam Fox, deputy director of the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative.
Sassano said the majority of the bills have been taken care of, but she’s still fighting three that total more than $4,000. One was from Denver Health paramedics when Sassano’s daughter was taken to Rose Medical Center, and two were from American Medical Response, for separate trips returning her to the Eating Recovery Center and taking her to an imaging center so she could get a feeding tube placed in her abdomen.
“AMR recognizes the complexity of what happens after an emergency illness or injury and has a dedicated team of patient advocates to assist our patients through the transport billing process. If a patient is experiencing a financial hardship, we work with them to find equitable solutions,” the ambulance service’s statement said. headtopics.com
Sassano said, as far as she can tell, whether a bill is covered may come down to whether someone at the emergency room checked the right box. While not every time her daughter was transported may have been an emergency by their insurance’s definition, she also wasn’t given the option to just call a cab, she said.
