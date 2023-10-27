Despite high Black maternal death rate, California hospitals ignored training about bias in care

We’re a big state with big challenges. Each morning we explain the top issues and how Californians are trying to solve them.One weekly email, all the Golden State newsGet the news that matters to all Californians. Start every week informed.A medical personnel working on her computer in the corridor of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister on March 30, 2023.

The training matters, Attorney General Rob Bonta and others said during a press conference, because of the state’s persistently high death rates among Black mothers. The mortality rate for Black infants is also three times higher than for white infants and nearly 1.5 times higher than for Pacific Islander babies, the second highest mortality rate, state data shows.

“We need to listen to this data. It’s screaming at us to do something,” Bonta said. “Listen to these women and make substantial transformative change before another patient is hurt, or worse.” CalMatters is investigating maternal care in California. Have a tip or a story to share? Email health reporters Kristen Hwang and Ana B. Ibarra at, who are three times more likely than any other race to die during or immediately after pregnancy. The law requires hospitals and other facilities to train perinatal care providers on unconscious bias in medicine and racial disparities in maternal deaths. It took effect in January 2020. headtopics.com

Former state Sen. Holly Mitchell, the Los Angeles Democrat who authored the bill, said “clearly more must be done” to implement the policy. “It is my full expectation that every hospital across L.A. County and across the state join in making sure that their staff take the training,” said Mitchell, who is now a Los Angeles County supervisor. “We are simply asking them to follow the law.”

“Nearly a third of facilities to which DOJ reached out began training only after DOJ contacted them, suggesting that DOJ’s outreach caused compliance in many cases,” the report states., including mistreatment because of their “race, age, socioeconomic class, sexuality, and assumed or actual marital status,” according to a recent research review and report by the California Department of Public health. about the biological differences between white and Black patients. headtopics.com

Read more:

CalMatters »

Live blog: Black Sea corridor will function despite threatsRussia-Ukraine war enters its 611th day. Read more ⮕

California creates alert system for missing Black teens, young adultsIt's called the Ebony Alert and is for those between the ages of 12 and 25, including those who are runaways and victims of human trafficking, whereas the Amber Alert is only for children under the age of 18 and is not used if someone is classified as a runaway. Read more ⮕

Brain injury expert says important changes still needed to law defining death despite reform pauseAfter surveying the views expressed by 41 advocacy, medical, and transplant-focused organizations on the Uniform Determination of Death Act, a brain injury expert is calling for much-needed reforms to the legal definition of death in the United States. Read more ⮕

Ledger Launches Recover Service Despite Previous CriticismsCrypto Blog Read more ⮕

Left Holds ‘Queers for Palestine’ Rally Despite Israel’s Pro-LGBTQ+ LawsSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Meta is making a risky bet as it spends boatloads on AI despite rocky ad marketMeta spent 2023 getting leaner, but now it’s rolling out a big spending target into an uncertain year ahead Read more ⮕