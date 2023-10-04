Desperation Road Clip Finds Willa Fitzgerald & Shiloh Fernandez In A Tense Confrontation

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Screen Rant is excited to present an exclusive clip from the new Southern noir thriller Desperation Road. The movie is based on a 2017 novel by Michael Farris Smith of the same name. The story follows Russell Gaines (Garrett Hedlund) as he tries to rebuild his life after getting out of prison.

Desperation Road is a story of revenge and the search for redemption. This is Nadine Crocker's second movie after Continue. She explains why she knew Shiloh Fernandez would be perfect for the role of Clint and the importance of the below clip to the movie as a whole.

"This is one of the most critical scenes in the film; it's the moment that sets the story into motion. When I first read the script, I knew the actor embodying "Clint" had to be an engaging artist to ground the world and Shiloh Fernandez immediately came to mind to play this role.

More About Desperation Road In Screen Rant's exclusive clip from Desperation Road, a police officer flashes his lights and sirens at a woman walking from a semi-truck to her hotel room. He suspects her of being a sex worker, but she denies it. Still suspicious, he throws her into the back of his police car. headtopics.com

Desperation Road is directed by Nadine Crocker from a script penned by Michael Farris Smith based on the 2017 novel of the same name written by Smith. Desperation Road stars Garrett Hedlund, Mel Gibson, Willa Fitzgerald, Shiloh Fernandes, and Ryan Hurst. The movie is rated R with a runtime of 112 minutes.

