'Desperate Housewives' star Eva Longoria hits the beach in Spain after making splash with Victoria Beckham

in Marbella, Spain, on Tuesday in a tiny pink bikini. She and her husband, José Bastón, recently bought a vacation home in the coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, according to reports.Longoria's toned body was accentuated as she ran into the water - sunglasses intact and rocking a tight updo. By the time she emerged from the water, Longoria's locks were hanging loose.

EVA LONGORIA CALLS OUT HOLLYWOOD FOR UNFAIR TREATMENT Her jaunt in Spain is a significant change in pace from her previous week in Paris, where she attended and walked during fashion week.CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a recent interview with The Times, Longoria shared that she and Beckham, whom she was introduced to through her ex-husband Tony Parker, are"peas in a pod."

Read more:

FoxNews »

Eva Longoria frolics on Spanish beach in strapless pink bikiniThe “Desperate Housewives” alum shared beach snaps on Instagram with “Once Upon a Time” actress Lana Parrilla, saying, “We’re holding onto summer.”

Kendall Jenner and Elle Fanning Lead the Way at L’Oréal’s Star-Studded Paris ShowEva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Viola Davis, Dame Helen Mirren, and Bollywood legend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made dazzling appearances

Jailed and Desperate, Immigrants Are Enlisted in Border CrackdownThe Justice Department has invoked a 200-year-old law to detain thousands of undocumented immigrants as witnesses in smuggling cases. Judges have locked up some for six months or more.

If the primary is 'over,' why does Trump sound so desperate?Former President Donald Trump and his team have repeatedly insisted that the GOP presidential primary is over. And yet, as the actual primary contests creep closer, they sound increasingly more desperate to stop this primary that they insist isn’t a threat.

Nikki Haley campaign fires back at Trump team’s ‘creepy and desperate’ birdcage giftNikki Haley’s campaign laughed off a backhanded gift from former President Donald Trump’s campaign Sunday morning.

Dementia-stricken senior lost on mystery Theodore dirt road: Desperate family appeals for public helpThe Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Charles David Freeland.Mr Freeland is a 79-year-old white male and may be

in Marbella, Spain, on Tuesday in a tiny pink bikini. She and her husband, José Bastón, recently bought a vacation home in the coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, according to reports.Longoria's toned body was accentuated as she ran into the water - sunglasses intact and rocking a tight updo. By the time she emerged from the water, Longoria's locks were hanging loose.

EVA LONGORIA CALLS OUT HOLLYWOOD FOR UNFAIR TREATMENT

Her jaunt in Spain is a significant change in pace from her previous week in Paris, where she attended and walked during fashion week.CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a recent interview with The Times, Longoria shared that she and Beckham, whom she was introduced to through her ex-husband Tony Parker, are"peas in a pod."

"I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is. She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable," she revealed."We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night. She’s extremely loyal. There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice," she admitted.Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.