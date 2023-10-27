Desperate Acapulco residents demand government aid days after Hurricane Otis

Residents hold help signs that read in Spanish"We need food. Support. We are homeless" two days after the passage of Hurricane Otis as a Category 5 storm in Los Coyotes near Acapulco, Mexico Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)Groups of angry, desperate residents on Friday began blocking the only two entrances to the hurricane ravaged resort of Acapulco to demand

And while authorities had allowed residents to take what they needed from stores across the city, people in more rural areas on the outskirts of Acapulco said their homes were wrecked and they had no access to food or water.

On Friday, throngs of desperate villagers from impoverished outlying hamlets like Metlapil lined one of the only two roads leading into the resort, waving signs and desperately holding out arms asking for water, milk, diapers and medicine. headtopics.com

The communities consisted of clusters of a few dozen modest wood and tin-roofed homes set among coconut palms. They pushed past National Guard troops at a toll plaza and shoved traffic barriers across the remaining lanes into the city, holding up signs reading “we need aid.”

The residents briefly blocked all traffic, before National Guard officials convinced them to let cars and emergency vehicles through in exchange for a promise of aid. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has softly asked people to not take advantage of the situation by taking more than they need, promising help is on the way. headtopics.com

