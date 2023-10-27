Desperate Acapulco residents demand government aid days after Hurricane Otis

Survivors of the Category 5 storm that killed at least 27 people and devastated Mexico’s resort city of Acapulco are getting desperate amid a slow government response.Residents hold help signs that read in Spanish “We need food. Support. We are homeless” two days after the passage of Hurricane Otis as a Category 5 storm in Los Coyotes near Acapulco, Mexico Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)Residents hold help signs that read in Spanish “We need food. Support.

And while authorities had allowed residents to take what they needed from stores across the city, people in more rural areas on the outskirts of Acapulco said their homes were wrecked and they had no access to food or water.(266 kph) devastating high-rise hotels and humble homes alike in the city of 1 million. It took the entire first day just to open the highway allowing authorities to reach Acapulco and two days to make it possible for planes to land.

“If we don’t get aid into Metlapil and the other towns, we’re going to block the road,” said resident Esteban Domínguez Bacilio, 19. He explained that they were desperate “because trees fell on our houses, our children need to eat, we don’t have anything” and “no authority has come, nobody, nobody.” headtopics.com

Farther down the road, dozens of angry residents of the hamlet of Lucio Cabañas, on the outskirts of Acapulco, carried out the threat of blocking the road. “We have gone three days without water, food, electricity, without anything,” said protest leader Juan Andrés Guerrero. “We have been forgotten by everyone.”

One motorist gunned a pickup through the roadblock scattering protesters, some of whom tossed rocks at the truck as it sped away.has softly asked people to not take advantage of the situation by taking more than they need, promising help is on the way. headtopics.com

