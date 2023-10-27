Desperate Acapulco residents demand government aid days after Hurricane Otis

Groups of angry, desperate residents on Friday began blocking the only two entrances to the hurricane ravaged resort of Acapulco to demand food and water, three days after a Category 5 storm ripped through the city, leaving thousands without access to basic necessities. As Mexico’s military leaders on Friday listed the aid that was beginning to pour into the city – thousands of packages of basic necessities, water, medical personnel – most area residents had yet to see it.

Farther down the road, dozens of angry residents of the hamlet of Lucio Cabañas, on the outskirts of Acapulco, carried out the threat of blocking the road. They pushed past National Guard troops at a toll plaza and shoved traffic barriers across the remaining lanes into the city, holding up signs reading “we need aid.” “We have gone three days without water, food, electricity, without anything,” said protest leader Juan Andrés Guerrero. “We have been forgotten by everyone.

